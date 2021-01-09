2020 was a hard and difficult year for so many reasons for Americans and that includes natural disasters. Last year had a record number of billion dollar weather and climate disasters.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the new record is 22. That means there were 22 separate events that each cost over 1 billion dollars in 2020 and killed at least 262 people. This also obliterated the previous record number of 16 events in both 2011 and 2017. There were 7 tropical cyclone events, 13 severe storm events, 1 drought & 1 wildfire event. This is the sixth year in a row that the US has experienced 10 or more separate billion-dollar disasters.
Added together, the cost of these disasters is 95 billion dollars. The most expensive event was Hurricane Laura with 19 billion dollars. There were a record number of named tropical storms that formed in the Atlantic, with a record 12 making landfall in the US.
The nation also had its most active wildfire year on record due to very dry conditions in the West and unusually warm temperatures that gripped much of the country. There were also dozens of wildfire records set across California, Oregon, Washington and Colorado.
Many may want to blame climate change for these disasters, but a NOAA climatologist says there are other factors to consider as well, including population, where we build homes and businesses and how we build. For more information, click here.