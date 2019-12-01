Saturday brought record rainfall across our area. In Louisville 3.01" of rain fell SMASHING the previous record for rainfall on November 30th. That old record was 1.70" set in 1997.
Louisville wasn't even the top of the list; E-town saw nearly four inches of rain! Carrollton was on the lower end of the spectrum with just over an inch and a half of rain, and LaGrange represents the middle ground where most people fell. 2.45" of rain fell there over the course of the event beginning very late Friday night.
Even with such a huge boost to the yearly rainfall numbers, we are still more than a foot behind last year. Remember last year is the wettest year on record, so we don't need to be close to that number. We are now 8.60" above normal through this point in the year.
Even though the flash flooding is over now, there are still many flood alerts in effect across our area. As of 10 AM, here is the current list of those alerts:
- Flood Advisory for Kentucky River at Lockport Lock through Monday morning
- Flood Advisory for Green River at Munfordville until late Sunday night
- Flood Warning for Rough River near Dundee until Sunday night
- Flood Warning for Rolling Fork River near Boston until Wednesday morning
So where did all that rain come from?
This event comes down to shear volume. Rain began falling at the Louisville airport just before midnight Saturday morning and didn't stop until 5 PM. Even after that more rain was recorded from the scattered rain that fell later. Rainfall rates were closer to precipitable water rates than what normally happens. Precipitable water is a model product showing how much moisture is in the atmosphere that is available to fall as rain, but it's not the norm to actually use all of that as rain. In this case, we did. The likely reason we maximized that potential has to do with the low pressure center itself. This was a closed low, which is more vertically stacked than a "regular" low. Since the low is vertically stacked, it can maximize the moisture it's using since it's not spread out over a larger area.
Another factor that contributed to the flash flooding was an already saturated ground. Between Tuesday and Wednesday (of last week), Louisville recorded almost an inch of rain. Three days before that was another fairly substantial rain event, so when the rain started falling this weekend the ground couldn't hold much more.