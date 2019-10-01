September was a month for the record books and so is the start of October. Now that we've wrapped up one month and headed into the next, we have a few new records to pass along.
Driest September and Driest Month
Not only was September 2019 the driest September, but it was also the driest month ever recorded in Louisville. Only 0.04" of rain was measured in Louisville. The old September record was 0.12" measured in 2010, and the old record for driest month was October 1908 when Louisville only registered 0.07".
Warmest September
The average temperature for the entire month was 79.7º this year. The previous warmest September had an average of 77.5º. That's a difference of 2.2º, a pretty sizable difference for that variable.
Most 90º Days in September
We blew this one away! The old record for most 90s in September was 18 days in 1908. This year 22 of our 30 September days were 90º or hotter!
Highest October Temperature
Before today the highest temperature in recorded history in Louisville was 93º in 2007. These are just the big time records. We have broken several daily high and low temperature records in that process as well.