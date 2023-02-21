Another day, another above-average afternoon for temperatures. Our average this time of year is only 50, but it's kind of hard to imagine that considering how warm we've been here recently.
We continue to get warmer as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. A warm front will move through overnight through our area. This will keep temperatures pretty mild overnight tonight, in the 50s for most low temperatures.
This will also spark a few showers and a couple storms into the overnight and early morning hours for part of our area. Some locally heavy downpours are possible overnight, but the severe threat isn't a concern since we won't have much storm energy to work with.
By tomorrow afternoon, most of the area dries out, the wind picks up, and due to those two factors, temperatures start to surge into the low to mid 70s for high temperatures tomorrow.
The high temperature record for tomorrow is 73, set back just a few years ago in 2017. Louisville should climb a tad above that and into the mid 70s for highs.
This does lead though, to more rain and some storms on Wednesday night. These showers will be coming down heavier than in the morning time, especially for our Northern counties in Indiana, where the most rain is expected to fall.
Most of the rain will move on out of our area by the time we get into the middle of the night.
The big question is, what are our chances of any of these turning strong to severe?
Data points to no. Storm energy is a must when it comes to having organized severe weather, or even thunderstorms in general. You can see here that when all of this is moving through, we have a little bit, but not enough to cause a lot of strong storms to develop. Southern Indiana would have the best chance of seeing a stronger storm compared to the rest of us.
We will have a lot of wind energy higher up in the atmosphere with this system, but without much CAPE, or storm energy, this basically will kill any storm development from becoming too strong. What this can do however, is bring some stronger wind gusts down to the surface.
Wind gusts here at the surface could reach up to 40+ mph at times, but that does look to be the main impact other than some locally heavy rainfall at times.
The cold front takes its sweet time getting here on Thursday and will actually allow for another warm up on Thursday afternoon. With temperatures starting in the low 60s for much of us on Thursday morning, we should be able to climb back into the mid to upper 70s again, approaching another high temperature record of 76, set back in 1996.