Monday has already been wet for a good portion of the viewing area with long-lasting downpours and flash flooding possible across the area today. We can expect more downpours and storms to move through the area into the rest of the afternoon and into the early evening as a frontal boundary stalls over our area, providing the lifting mechanism needed to fire up these showers and storms. Portions of our area including metro Louisville are under a Flash Flood Warning through 4:15pm ET. Between 2-3" of rain has already fallen across much of the area with a chance of more heavy rain into the afternoon and evening.
This Afternoon/Evening
As previously mentioned a frontal boundary will be sinking into the area and stalling over the area through the day today, which is helping to fire up these heavy downpours and storms across the area. We'll continue to see more of these move through as we head into the late afternoon and evening time.
More flash flooding is possible through the rest of the day as these storms will be slow moving, but putting down a lot of rain at the same time.
Tuesday
Tomorrow is when we begin to see the impacts of what used to be Hurricane Ida move through the area.
Ida's Track and Setup
The NHC's track of Ida has the center of low pressure moving toward the Northeast and moving just South of our area into Southern Kentucky. This is going to bring in a good amount of tropical rain into the area, combined with interacting with the frontal boundary that will already be in place over the area.
Timing
We can expect to see rain from the remnants of Ida begin to reach our Southern communities starting during the morning hours.
As the remnants move further North, it will begin to interact with the front boundary already placed over the area, and should provide a solid chance for widespread showers and storms into Tuesday afternoon.
Most model data, which struggles with front and tropical system interacting, has most of the rain (or at least the heaviest) staying mainly South of the Ohio River and especially into our Southern Kentucky counties.
This rain will continue to wet us down throughout Tuesday evening and overnight into early Wednesday morning. By Wednesday morning, the remnants of Ida push off to the East and begin to leave the area, leaving behind a few straggling showers into the mid-morning hours.
By the time we get to mid-afternoon and heading into late afternoon on Wednesday, clouds will be decreasing behind what is left of Ida and we will dry out for the rest of the day.
Rainfall Amounts
Flash Flood Watches have been put in place for all of our Kentucky counties including Jefferson Co, Kentucky. This is mainly due to the likely scenario that the majority of the rain, especially the heavy rainfall will stay in Kentucky and rainfall rates and amounts will be higher the further South you go in our viewing area.
Models aren't entirely in agreement in exactly how much rain the area could see, but the general consensus is the areas highlighted for the Flash Flood Watch could end up seeing 2-4" of rain by the time this system moves out.
If significant flash flooding occurs tomorrow, you may get a WEA alert on your phone. These new impact-based warnings that are sent directly to your phone are only sent for Flash Flood Warnings that require immediate life-saving action. You may see the tag "considerable" attached to a Flash Flood warning on your phone tomorrow if issued. This tag is added on when, per the NWS, "when there are indications of flash flooding capable of unusual severity or impact is imminent or urgent action is needed to protect lives and property."
Courtesy: NWS/NOAA
For more info on flood safety, go here
Other Impacts
Along with the threat of flash flooding on Tuesday across much of the area, it'll be a bit windy at times throughout the day as well. Projected wind gusts could range between 25-35mph mainly in our Kentucky counties and 15-25mph for our Southern Indiana communities. While this isn't necessarily a damaging wind threat, it could pose problems to those out driving along highways combined with the heavy rainfall and could blow around loose items off porches and decks.
Marc and Rick will be in this afternoon and tonight to give you the latest updates of the remnants of Ida as we head into our Tuesday. Stay dry everyone!