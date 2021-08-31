The remnants of Ida are moving through the area today bringing widespread rainfall to much of the area, especially South of the Ohio River and down into the parkways region. This rain and cloud cover has held back temperatures into the 70s today for highs and we'll continue to see rainfall wreak havoc on our afternoon and into the evening time.
The remnants of Ida begin to shift Eastward during the late afternoon and rain chances begin to drop for communities West of I-65.
By early Wednesday morning, almost all of the rain has left the area, but a few lingering showers left behind will be straggling across the region. These don't last very long however as we are dry and beginning to see some sunshine by the afternoon time.
By the time all said and done and as mentioned the past few days, rain totals will be highest South of the river, especially South of Louisville. Some areas near the Kentucky parkways could see 3"+ of rain.
With that being said, all of our Kentucky counties are under a Flash Flood Watch until 8am tomorrow morning.
Temperature Drop
If you aren't a fan of all the rain we've been getting the past couple of days, there is good news on the other side of this system. Temperatures will take a dive heading into the end of the work week and heading toward Labor Day weekend. We should be around 86 for the high this time of year, but the next 5-7 days call for temperatures below that and combined with low humidity.
Early Morning Lows
Combined with below-average temperatures for highs, our early morning lows are going to be well below average as well, some communities, especially outside the city, will be dipping down into the 50s to start off a few days.
Early Thursday and Friday morning we could potentially see some of the coolest morning lows since May.
Cooler Afternoon Highs + Low Humidity
Behind the remnants of Ida comes much cooler high temperatures, especially Wednesday through Friday afternoon. Wednesday and Thursday are likely to barely tip into the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.
Even as we begin to head into the holiday weekend temperatures still are looking to remain below average as we end off the work week. Here's the full forecast for the next 3 days after the remnants of Ida move on out of the area.