Tuesday morning started with lots of rain and thunderstorms, but luckily the severe storms remained South of the area due to previous rain making the atmosphere more stable. However, that rain has now moved off to the East, leaving our area dry with temperatures rising this afternoon. That being said, most of the area will remain mostly dry during the early to mid-afternoon before our next band of storms moves in later today and overnight.
Due to us drying out early this afternoon and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 70s, the atmosphere will continue to become more unstable through the afternoon. This will allow for storms ahead of our next cold front moving through tonight to gain more strength. By 4:00pm, a few of these storms will begin to pop up and remain scattered across the area with temperatures in the upper 70s.
More storms begin to develop threat the late afternoon, as heavy rain and strong winds begin by 6:00pm. the exact locations of these storms are not exact to the graphic below, as they could be occurring anywhere in our area. Regardless, if you have dinner plans out this evening, keep in mind that you will likely need to bring an umbrella, and maybe need to hold onto your hat.
By 9:00pm, temperatures fall into the low to upper 60s with continuing bands of strong to severe storms pushing through the area, likely gaining strength as they move off to the Southeast.
Storms continue to develop and move through the late evening hours approaching midnight and thereafter as temperatures drop from the low 60s to the upper 50s overnight. We should see these storms last through the very early morning hours of Wednesday.
A few of these showers associated with the front may last into the morning daylight hours of Wednesday, but are expected to clear out, along with the cloud cover by noon at the latest. With winds coming out of the NNW behind the front, cooler air will filter in and only allow us to warm into the mid 60s for Wednesday.
As previously mentioned, the atmosphere, now rain free, will continue to become more unstable into the afternoon along with the rising temperatures. That combined heat and humidity in place act as fuel for thunderstorm development. CAPE, or Convective Available Potential Energy, is the amount of fuel available for these storms to get going. CAPE values by this afternoon will likely reach above 1000 to 1500 J/kg in time for the front to move through. CAPE values above 1000 are usually sufficient enough for stronger thunderstorm development.
All of that being said, the Storm Predication Center has expanded the slight risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe storms further North and a bit West to include more of our area for late this afternoon and overnight tonight.
Expect these storms to have impacts that include strong winds, heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and hail. The threat for tornadoes is very low, but also cannot be completely ruled out. Severe weather and warnings are not a guarantee from this setup, but could still happen. If we get warnings, make sure you have a way to receive them if your TV isn't on - like a NOAA weather radio or the WDRB Weather app. Marc will also have an update on the forecast tonight on WDRB.