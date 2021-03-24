Our area has been placed in an elevated risk of severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center as storms will move through on Thursday. The yellow bubble is a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) and the orange bubble is an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5).
SETUP
In the big picture, a strong low pressure center will move through our area Thursday. That is what is happening at the surface, but we need to look up through the atmosphere to get a better idea of why this is headed our way and what threats it will bring.
Using a top-down approach, we start in the upper levels of that atmosphere where we look for weather factors. In the image above we look at the jet stream level. Here we are looking for large-scale flow patterns. Thursday night we will be caught in an area between two jet streaks, smaller areas of faster windspeed embedded within the overall flow pattern. We are also in the exit side of a deepening trough; notice how the wind bars bend between Wichita and St. Louis. All of that tells us there is a disturbance at this level instead of being a smooth, even flow pattern. That disturbance leads to rising motion in the atmosphere, so let's keep looking at what else is going on farther down.
In the middle levels of the atmosphere we look for vorticity. While vorticity helps us understand spin in the atmosphere, this does not show where tornadoes are most likely. This is far too high up in the atmosphere to directly create spin at the surface. In the image above we are looking for bright warm colors positioned directly next to cooler colors. The bright colors are positive vorticity; the cool colors are negative vorticity. Where we see them next to each other, we are likely to get positive vorticity advection (moving from one spot to another). This also leads to rising motion in the atmosphere, creating a favorable area for strong storm development.
Now we look toward the lower levels of the atmosphere, still above our heads but closer to the ground. The image above is looking at the low-level jet, an area of stronger wind above our heads. This strong low-level jet is one of the main drivers of this particular storm threat. Next we look (in this same level of the atmosphere) at temperature advection. What we are looking for here is warm or cold air moving to a new place; warm air advection usually signals a good chance for storms to be able to develop. We don't have tons of that here, in fact, it looks like more cold air advection than anything. Cold air won't help storms develop.
To tie all this together in a nice bow, we can look at vertical velocity still in that same low level of the atmosphere above our heads. The bright colors over our area clearly show there is strong potential for rising motion in the atmosphere Thursday night which could lead to storms developing and strengthening.
Also worth mentioning is the moisture surge at the surface. Now we are looking down here at the ground where we live, work, and play. The image below shows dewpoint surging in our area Thursday night. That tells us the strong, southerly wind is pushing moisture into our atmosphere. Moisture is a critical ingredient in getting strong storms, though you usually want to see it coupled with significant heating which we don't really have in this setup.
THREATS
Let's start with the two that are easiest to see: heavy rain and strong wind. We will discuss more in the timing section that this will actually come in two rounds, and the earlier round brings a much higher chance of heavy rain leading to flash flooding. 1"-2" of rain falling quickly will be very possible in those storms. This heavy rain will be difficult to drive in, so please so down on the road if you get caught in this.
At this point the wind threat has been well established, but don't forget that the wind at the surface is already more breezy than normal. As the fronts and the center of pressure get closer to us, the wind will continue to pick up. Breezy conditions are a guarantee, wind creating fast-moving storms is also a guarantee, the only question is just how strong the thunderstorm wind gusts will be. 60-70 mph gusts seem very possible in this setup.
This system is mainly driven by wind, not by CAPE (the typical type of storm energy we talk about). CAPE stands for Convective Available Potential Energy and helps describe how heat and moisture can help storms grow. While we have the potential to see CAPE closer to 1000 (we will discuss that below in the timing section), it looks more likely that we will have numbers like the ones you see above. That sets us up for a "low CAPE, high shear" environment.
I'm less concerned about supercells and large, long-track tornadoes. We need to watch for quicker, spin-up tornadoes that can easily develop in a QLCS - Quasi-Linear Convective System. That means we are looking more for a line of storms than individual cells. Things you might hear us say on TV would include "squall line," "bowing segment" or "bow echo" - all coming from this QLCS setup. That note above about being "low CAPE, high shear" means we don't need tons of heat and humidity for tornadoes to be able to spin up quickly in this environment.
TIMING
Up to this point in this post, we have focused on the evening round of storms, but there is an earlier round coming Thursday morning. Rain and storms will move in from the south with the warm front connected to this same system. The main threat from this first wave is the heavy rain. At this point the energy is "elevated" - not something that would give us a high threat of tornadoes.
The image below shows a break that happens in the early afternoon, and this where the stormy forecast will change. If we get this dry time for a few hours, but the clouds stay fully intact, we will not be able to build up as much instability. If the clouds break and we get sunshine, then we will be able to build more of that storm energy than what I've shown you in this post. We have the forcing mechanism to spark storms - the cold front. Once storms are born, we have the wind energy to make them strong, fast moving, and create the possibility of spin-up tornadoes. If we add more instability to that equation, these storms would be able to grow stronger. Hail would become more of a threat, and our tornado threat would go up a little bit.
The second round of storms will start in the middle to late afternoon hours. Plan ahead for your evening commute or any after-school activities normally scheduled on Thursdays. This second round has all the forcing and threats we looked at above, so this is the best chance to see severe storms develop.
As the cold front comes through and the low gets closer, those will be able to spark more storms through the evening. If you have one storm pass you by without incident, don't let your guard down until we give you the "all-clear" Thursday night.
Tune in to WDRB News tonight to hear from Marc Weinberg and Rick DeLuca as we get new model data analyzing this system. Then make sure you join Jude Redfield tomorrow morning as this system starts to move into our area. He will have updates for you as the rain arrives and if that break in the rain/breaks in the clouds still looks like a possibility.
Bottom line: severe weather and warnings are not a guarantee from this setup, but we won't just get one. If we get warnings, we will get several. Make sure you have a way to receive those warnings if your TV isn't on - like a NOAA weather radio or the WDRB Weather app. Know where your safe place is in case you need to go there quickly and make sure everyone in your house knows what to do. Today is the day to make sure you're ready in case we get the worst case scenario from this system tomorrow.