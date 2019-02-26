River Flooding Seen From Space
Our recent river flooding was captured by satellites orbiting the earth. That means our river flooding was seen from space! The images used here are from the U.S. Geological Survey.
The first image in the slideshow above is from January 3rd this year, before the Ohio River started flooding. The middle image is February 9th as the river started to swell, and the last image is February 25th after the rain ended while rivers were at or near their highest. These maps show all of our WDRB counties, but because it's easiest to see, we will mainly focus on the Ohio River here.
This is the last image (from February 25th) point out a few spots that show the most change. Probably the first thing you notice comparing the before and after pictures is the lines of the river are very sharp and clean before but not after. In the after image, the edges of the river are more blurred because it has flowed over its banks in many spots. The left arrow points out the curve in the Ohio outside Derby, Indiana, and the Oil Creek which shows up FAR more prominently in the after image than in the before. The middle arrow is near West Point, Kentucky, where the Salt River branches off. Here the Ohio almost looks to have taken a shortcut near Fourmile Creek (on the Indiana side); you can see two river paths through this curve that rejoin each other later. The arrow on the right points out the area around Beechland Beach and Utica, Indiana, where the river simply appears wider than in the before image. It's fascinating the detail you can see from space!