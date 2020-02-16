Its been a few days since our heavy rain, but river flooding is ongoing. The Ohio River is covered by Flood Warnings all the way through our area. In Trimble, Carroll, and Jefferson (IN) counties the river is covered by a Flood Advisory (a level below a warning).
The image below shows the gauges on the Ohio River in our area that are the most flooded. Click here to see a list of road closures around Louisville from high water. A couple spots on the river will crest Sunday and a few others will take until Monday or Tuesday.
The Ohio River is not the only one that is high right now. The image below shows other area rivers at or near flood stage. All of these spots have already crested and are now falling. The asterisk by the East Fork White River at Seymour is because the river is falling right now but is forecast to rise again this week. The Rolling Fork near Boston has now dropped below Action stage.
In a situation like this, it's very important to make sure you understand the difference between "flash flooding" and "flooding." Since we haven't had rain in a few days, you may think the threat is totally gone. That's true of flash flooding, which happens quickly because of heavy rain or some other immediate threat.
The river flooding we are still dealing with is more prolonged and influenced by factors other than just the rain that fell last week.
While there is more rain on the way early this week, it's not a ton. The worst case scenario here would be several more inches of rain, and obviously the best case scenario would be totally dry conditions with sunshine. We will add less than half an inch of rain to the equation here, so most area rivers should not see a large rise. A few will hold steady for a day, but most will continue to drop.