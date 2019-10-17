There were some areas of frost this morning, but some folks were caught by surprise that they needed their ice scraper! But tonight/tomorrow will be the same story - in fact it is even more likely tonight. A frost advisory has been issued from 2 am to 9 am - so here is your ice scraper alert!
Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s around Kentuckiana. Downtown will be slightly warmer (around 40 degrees), winds will become less than 5 mph and there will be mostly clear skies. This is a recipe for frost formation. Protect your crops and vegetation, bring your pets inside and prepare for a frosted windshield in the morning!
Even though it will be chilly tonight, high temperatures are on the rise. You can see below, that temperatures have increased about 5-10 degrees in the last 24 hours and there is even more warmth to be had out to the west.
Notice how temperatures will continue to increase in the days to come. Average temperatures are around upper 60s and low 70 degrees. Therefore, we will start below average and blow right past it by Sunday and Monday.
During the weekend, a low pressure system will be approaching Kentuckiana from the west and low pressure will be moving north from the gulf. I think both of these systems will only provide a small rain chance for us late in the day on Saturday and mainly to the south. The next best for showers will hold off until after the weekend.
That second system from the plains, moves in early next week, will bring our next drop in the roller coaster temperature ride. Below is the 8-14 day temperature outlook. It is valid for October 24 - 30th. The 24th is a week from today and covers nearly to November. It shows a 40% likelihood of below average temperatures.