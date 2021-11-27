Hang on! Our temperatures jump back on the seasonal roller coaster this week. Our temperatures climbed a bit on Saturday thanks to go a good breeze from the southwest bringing in warmer air.
All things must come to an end, though. A "dry" cold front will roll through our area overnight, changing the wind direction. On Sunday the wind will flow in from the northwest bringing us cooler air and dropping your temperatures just a bit.
Saturday our temperatures were pretty close to average for this time of year; the high temperature was even one degree above average. This cold front will drop up back down below the "norm" for a couple days.
Beyond the next few days, we see another warm-up on the horizon with highs heading back into the lower 60s before your next cold front rolls through.