Roller Coaster Weather This Week
The weather this week will be all over the place in true Kentuckiana fashion. We start the week with cold air and small chances each day for drizzle or flurries as clouds hang around. We lack moisture in the upper-levels of the atmosphere to support an organized rain chance until Thursday, which is why rain chances stay small until then. We do have moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere which is why the precipitation chance is not zero. In the water vapor image below, notice the lack of either dry or wet air in our region. The gray color basically means "a little more than nothing" in terms of moisture in the mid-levels of the atmosphere.
Thursday is our next big weather maker, a developing low pressure system. As temperatures climb through the week, highs should be in the upper 40s by the time this system arrives meaning likely rain not snow.
At this point it looks like a pretty good chance of off and on rain Thursday with less than an inch total rainfall expected across the area at this point. The higher moisture content comes in the next system.
There will be another low pressure system headed our way this weekend. That low is still more than four thousand miles away and needs to cross ocean, land, warm, and cold before it reaches us. Each new update brings different and conflicting information, which is why we aren't talking yet about specific timing and amount or types of precipitation. We can say with complete certainty temperatures drop significantly behind that system, so watch for additional information about rain vs. snow potential in the coming days.