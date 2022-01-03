Over the next week we've got a little bit of everything. Today temperatures don't climb out of the 30s outside of the city and even with plenty of sunshine temperatures will be held below average.
After today, high pressure begins to move into the area. This is going to keep things clear and dry for a few days. This high pressure will also bring winds out of the South and usher in some slightly warmer air into the area during the midweek.
Over the next couple of days, expect that warming trend to warm us up into the mid 40s with a good amount of sunshine on Tuesday.
More cloud cover will start making its way in to the area on Wednesday ahead of a dry front that will swing move the area.
That same dry front although dry does not come without a change in temperatures. In fact, the front will bring in a lot of cold air to the area that will set us up for our next snow chance.
With cold air moving in, a low pressure will be swinging into the region as well, bringing in some moisture with temperatures that are mostly already below freezing.
Snow showers will be possible through the day on Thursday as the low pressure moves across our area and off to the East.
Keep in mind we are still 3 days out from this event and things will likely change in regards to timing and coverage. In terms of amounts, it is still too early to give an amount, so we won't prematurely swing at that subject until forecast confidence is higher in the coming days.
Regardless of snow or not, temperatures will tank big time heading into Friday morning making way for the coldest air we have seen so far this season with morning lows in the teens.