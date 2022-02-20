Temperatures today warm up to feel more Spring-like and into the low 60s with LOTS of sunshine.
However, we better enjoy it while it lasts, because we've got a lot of up and downs this week for our forecast.
Multiple days this week have solid rain chances already and that comes with big shifts once again in our temperatures. Let's look at what days as of now are most likely to see heavy rainfall.
Tuesday
Tuesday is the most confident day in the near future that is going to see heavy rainfall across the area at times. Keep in mind, we've already recently seen a lot of heavy rainfall across the area, so the ground will already be saturated and will not be able to handle heavy rain as easily as it did last Thursday.
Waves of heavy rainfall are likely throughout the day on Tuesday, likely making way for a washout. It'll be a breezy one too, much like last Tuesday's system
Thursday
Thursday will likely e our next round of widespread rainfall throughout the day that puts additional rain amounts on the ground. With temperatures close to freezing to start off early in the morning, a wintry mix can't be ruled out to start off the morning.
However, by the afternoon temperatures warm up and we see another round of rain to end off the day.
Rain Totals
Model data right now is suggesting we could see an additional 2-5" of rain across the area by the time it is all said and done by Friday. As said before, keep in mind this could pose for some flooding concerns throughout the week.