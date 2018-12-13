A few spotty showers are going to be possible for the rest of today, but most of Kentuckiana is going to be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Expect temps in the mid 40s tonight. However, as we head into tomorrow morning, rain is going to become more likely as a closed low pressure approaches the area. When there is a closed low, it is a slow moving system. While there is a good chance for rain both tomorrow and Saturday - it is going to be waves of rain. This means there will be dry time as well. When some folks are experiencing showers, other parts of the area will be dry. Notice that tomorrow morning rain will be coming up from the south first and moving north through the morning.
By Friday afternoon, it appears a large potion of Kentuckiana will be dealing with rain as the moisture progresses north. There could also be an isolated storm or two.
Again, this system will be bringing rounds of rain. So there will be periods of wet and dry time, as you can see below.
However, there will also be periods of heavy rain, too.
These rounds of rain continue into Saturday as well. We are expecting around 0.75''-1.25'' of rain around the area over Friday and Saturday with some locally higher/lower amounts. To find out more about Saturday's rain and when we will dry up on Sunday - be sure to join Marc and Rick this evening on WDRB News!