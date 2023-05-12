The weather is getting more unsettled this weekend which is going to bring rounds of rain through our area. Ultimately an organized low pressure system currently producing severe weather in the Great Plains will get closer to us, but that's not what brings the rain at first.
Initially the rain and storms will be really disorganized with each round depending heavily on the one before it.
Think about throwing a rock into a pond. Ripples spread out from where the rock when into the water. Those ripples are a good analogy for what we loosely call "boundaries" in weather. These boundaries are ripples in the atmosphere created by earlier rounds of rain and storms, and they make great spots from which the next round of storms can generate.
That's largely the setup here on Saturday. Overnight between Friday and Saturday and through Saturday morning, we will see rounds of weak showers and thunderstorms in our area. We should get a break from the rain through the middle of the day before the next round of storms fires up on those boundaries through the afternoon. Those will be pop-up type storms driven by the daytime heat and humidity. If the clouds never break (like what happened Friday), those won't be very strong or very active. If we do get some breaks in the clouds like we're expecting, those storms might be a little bit more energized though still disorganized.
Sunday starts similarly, with showers and storms developing along boundaries in the morning. The evening round is different, though. An upper-level low pressure will slide right across our area making this storm threat more organized than the rest of the weekend. That Low provides enough power to generate stronger storms with heavier rain Sunday night if all the other conditions that we need come together.
Those storms would bring heavy rain, gusty wind, thunder and lightning, and potentially some hail. Wind gusts strong enough to do damage will be the main threat.
That low moves away from us by Monday morning, so other than a few leftover showers early in the day, the weather will start to stabilize.
The Storm Prediction Center has issued a Slight risk of severe storms for our area Sunday night. Tune into WDRB News tonight to see the latest data including timing updates.