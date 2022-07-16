After seeing some storms earlier today, we now turn our attention to the additional rounds of rain and storms we will see before the weekend ends.
TIMING
Our next round of storms moves in overnight with a line of good rain approaching from the northwest.
A lot of that will break apart as it gets closer to the metro area, but where that line breaks apart, we should see a boundary set up that will help fire up more storms Sunday afternoon.
Those will start to re-develop after just a few hours, but again, the storms that develop won't necessarily make it all the way across our communities. Many of them will bubble up then break apart before they leave our area. Heavy rain and thunder and lightning are likely with each round of storms.
More storms develop again overnight between Sunday and Monday. You still might notice the wind picks up a little bit, but without the daytime heating from the sun, these should bring more heavy rain than severe weather.
Storms linger into Monday morning in our southeastern communities bringing those same threats. Through the day Monday, the rain should move east out of our area.
Rain totals will vary widely based on who sees storms. It's possible you could be missed by most of the storms and only pick up tenths of an inch of rain. If you get hit by each of these rounds, though, you could easily (and quickly) get more than an inch of rain.
SETUP
If we get strong or severe storms out of this, the best chance for that would be Sunday afternoon/evening when we have a little more instability (storm energy) and wind support. However, at this point, none of these parameters provide what we need to get widespread, organized severe storms.
