RAIN TIMELINE:
Tonight: Rain will start in southern Indiana late tonight and continue to develop across more of our area on Friday morning.
Friday: Through the day Friday rain will spread across all of our area, but it will be scattered showers (some dry spots and periods). There will be pockets of moderate rainfall on saturated ground. Rain continues on and off through Friday, but it appears there will be a break late Friday into early Saturday morning.
Saturday: The next wave will arrive on Saturday. Saturday is when we expect the heaviest and most widespread rain. Also the storm potential increases as the low pressure center enters the picture. Rain is most likely from Saturday morning through the evening and tapers off by Saturday night.
SEVERE POTENTIAL:
The highest threat of widespread severe weather remains in the deep south. In Kentuckiana, we could certainly see stronger storms with the primary threat being damaging winds on Saturday. While severe storms are not completely off the table - they would be rogue. This does not look like a day with widespread severe storms in our area.
Even outside of thunderstorms, the wind will be blowing consistently 20-25 mph and gusting 40+ mph. Thunderstorms will likely bring additional wind which could cause damage.
HOW MUCH RAIN:
The axis of heaviest rain remains to our north and west. We are expecting around 1-3'' of rain with locally higher amounts. At this time, the highest totals look to be in our NW communities with smaller totals to the south and east. All of that rain in such a short amount of time is likely to cause flash flooding and river flooding in spots. We will keep you posted on watches or warnings in the days to come. Marc and Rick will have the latest this evening on WDRB News.