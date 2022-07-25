Our heat wave has finally come to an end after spending 6 days north of 90 degrees. Another wave of storms arrives in Louisville between 4 and 6 am Tuesday. The morning commute doesn't look pretty with a steady, heavy rain coming down...
During the afternoon, fewer storms show up on future radar meaning it gets drier as the day wears on. Don't pack away your umbrella just yet because there's more to come.
Multiple waves of storms hit Wednesday morning. Please use caution because flooding can easily occur near rivers, streams and creeks. There may also be localized flash flooding so I'm begging you... don't drive across any roads covered in water!
If storms arrive during peak heating, which applies to the afternoon and early evening, then watch out for strong storms. You can see a round of rain moving across later Thursday into early Friday. Aside from a lingering storm or two, it dries out just in time for the weekend.
How much rain? A widespread 2 - 4" of rain is expected with certain locations picking up more if thunderstorms persist over the same area. While this won't solve all of our problems, it will definitely make a dent in the drought. Marc and I will be on WDRB News tonight taking about the one thing you won't see over the next 7 days. Have a great night!