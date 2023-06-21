Did anyone else get caught in the rain around metro Louisville today?? Not all parts of our area saw rain, and for those who did the numbers mostly stayed below half an inch.
While our rain chances relax tonight, they pick back up again Thursday. Take a look at what to expect so you don't get caught out in the rain!
The morning should start dry or with very light drizzle, but it will be tough to get rid of the clouds. The center of low pressure will move to our east Thursday night and Friday increasing the rain chance again. The rain Thursday will be fairly light and will increase in coverage later in the day.
It sticks around into Friday with that same pattern of lighter rain, mainly in our eastern spots closer to the low pressure center. Through the day Friday, the coverage of rain should start to decrease, making way for drier conditions by Saturday.