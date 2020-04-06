After a nice weekend and start to the week, a few rounds of storms will move into our area. Two cold fronts will pass through and bring strong storms with them.
The Storm Prediction Center has included our area in a Slight Risk of severe storms on Tuesday. That's level two out of five which means "short-lived and/or not widespread, isolated intense storms possible," according to the Storm Prediction Center.
A second cold front will come very quickly behind the first and bring another round of storms late Wednesday night.
Part of our area is also under a risk of severe storms Wednesday, but the timing is a little more complicated than just saying "Tuesday" and "Wednesday."
TIMING
Tuesday morning a decaying cluster of storms will pass to our east, but our best chance for storms is later in the day. During the day Tuesday, heat and humidity will build. Southerly wind brings that warm, moist our to our region ahead of the cold front. That supplies the energy needed to fuel the storms that will be sparked by the cold front.
Overnight clusters of storms will pop up in our area. That is our best chance for severe storms from this system. As the cold front rolls through early in the morning, it will carry the storms away with it.
Round two comes late Wednesday night. As the cold front comes through early Thursday, it sparks storms again. These could also be strong since Wednesday will be another warm and humid day. Especially in our southern communities, watch for the stronger thunderstorms early Thursday.