Finally, some more rain is in store for today to try and help our severe drought across much of our area. While it won't be nearly enough, we will take what we can get to end off such a dry month.
Low pressure situated to our Southwest continues to make its way closer to us, providing us with rounds of light to moderate showers on and off through the day today.
We've had our morning wave of rain already push through the area, with our Western communities getting the jackpot and seeing the heavier of that rain. As we head into the early afternoon, again, showers will come in rounds on and off.
There will still be dry time at time today, so if you have to do something outdoors, keep that WDRB Weather App handy to check radar. We continue to see more scattered on and off style showers into the evening time as well and into the nighttime hours.
What about Halloween though? A lot of us have evening plans tomorrow to Trick or Treat, so let's go through the rain chance.
By the early afternoon if you are planning on getting that Trick or Treating started early, there will still be lingering light showers scattered across our area.
Heading into the evening and the prime Trick or Treating timeframe, while there will still be some showers around the area, these will be very isolated in nature and very light. It's really not worth cancelling plans over it, but instead just have the umbrella, rain jacket, or poncho handy with you and the kids when heading out.
Our Western communities will still likely see the most rain out this, with totals near 1" when all said in done. The Louisville area should expect around 0.50" to 1", depending on where the rounds of the more moderate rainfall end up. Some will get more than others in this kind of set up.