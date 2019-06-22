A couple rounds of storms are possible Sunday as a warm front lifts north through our area. The first round will be from a decaying MCV to our west. MCV stands for mesoscale convective vortex; it is basically a small area of lower pressure that spins up storms. We have seen a lot of those in the last week or two. This one gets to us by mid-morning Sunday, but will be decaying (or breaking apart) as it moves through our region. Showers will be possible from daybreak until lunchtime.
The second round comes later in the evening, and this will be our better chance for strong thunderstorms. Energy will build through the afternoon, especially if that first round really breaks apart before it gets here. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s, and dewpoints climb into the lower to middle 70s. CAPE values this high mean hail will be possible in the later round of storms. The window for this line is roughly 7 PM - 1 AM.
Wind will also be a factor. Looking at the line of storms below, the line looks more like a curve. That shows us (among a few other things) that strong wind will be likely as the line moves through. This shouldn't be quite as strong as Thursday night, but wind gusts up to 40 mph are a good possibility. Shear is weak, so the tornado threat is very low. This batch will also start to decay as it gets to us, so keep an eye on the forecast through the day Sunday for any changes we need to share with you.
Bonus round: Monday morning. Another one of those decaying MCVs moves our way from the west. Again it will be breaking apart and losing steam as it gets to us, but some heavy downpours will be possible.
With these additional rounds of heavy rain, please remain vigilant for flash flooding or high water levels. Never drive through water covering the road. If you can't see the paint on the road under the water, turn around. Since the rain will be so spotty and dependent on if you see one of the heavier downpours, totals will vary. Most of you should stay under 1" of rain, but higher amounts will be possible.