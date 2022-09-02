The long Labor Day weekend brings rounds of rain and thunderstorms through our region. No day in the forecast will be a wash-out, but you will need to work your plans around scattered storms.
SATURDAY
Rain will be possible before the sun even comes up Saturday, but the showers will be few and far-between at that point.
As more storms pop up through the afternoon, be prepared for heavy rain, gusty wind, and thunder and lightning.
SUNDAY
Sunday brings a pretty similar picture. Storms will be scattered, meaning it rains on you for several minutes, then the storm moves on and you get a few hours free from rain before the next one arrives. The same threats will be possible from storms all weekend.
MONDAY
Though the rain looks heavier Monday, it shouldn't be much different. Monday is still three days away so the data is lower-resolution which is why these images look different than the ones above.
At the end of Labor Day weekend, most of you will pick up between one and two inches of rain. If you happen to catch fewer storms, you may see less than one inch of rain, and if a storm lingers over you a little longer, you may be able to get closer to three inches of rain.
