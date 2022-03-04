Rounds of rain will move through our area this weekend and early next week, but the weekend is not a washout.
SETUP
A few different "weather systems" are all connected by adjoining fronts and will move through our area Saturday through Tuesday. We are experiencing the impacts of the leading warm from today with increased clouds and warmer air. The cold front will approach our area early Sunday, but it doesn't look like it will actually pass all the way through our communities before the next part of this system arrives. Monday brings a low pressure center into our area, and the cold front clears out Tuesday.
With all of that in mind, the rain will start *late* Saturday. Most of Saturday looks lovely! Rain (and a few storms) moves through early Sunday with a bit of a break possible Sunday afternoon. Early Monday the rain gets heavier and will be more widespread, and the moisture moves out early Tuesday as temperatures drop.
Two inches to three inches of rain look likely across our area with some spots able to see a little less and others able to see a little more. If the stream or creek near your house is still high from last week's rain, keep your eye on it as we add more rain in over the next few days.
TIMING
Light rain starts late Saturday night, around 10 PM. By Sunday morning there should be a bit more rain on the map, but this is not the heaviest part of this system.
During the day Sunday, rain drifts south through our communities, so many of you will get a quick break from the rain Sunday afternoon.
Overnight between Sunday and Monday as the low pressure center gets closer, the rain will become heavier and more widespread.
That pattern continues into the day Monday with heavier rain spread across more of the map.
By Monday evening the rain starts to thin out and let up. The moisture leaves our area as temperatures drop toward freezing, so widespread snow will not be an issue. A few of you could see scattered flurries early Tuesday, but don't expect more than that.