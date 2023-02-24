Rounds of light rain will move through our area this weekend, but don't cancel your plans! These shouldn't interrupt much of your time, so let's walk through the timing to see when they arrive.
A batch of showers will move through early Saturday morning, starting in our northern communities and moving toward the south. This comes with a small batch of energy, so don't expect torrential rain or an all-day washout.
Saturday's showers should wrap up in the morning for southern Indiana and Kentucky communities near the Ohio River. It will be late morning before they clear out of central and southern Kentucky. Then the pattern flips for Sunday.
Sunday starts dry before another batch of showers enters our area in the afternoon. Again, this will be fairly light rain but the showers will spread across all of our communities during the afternoon.
None of this rain will be particularly heavy; most of you will pick up less than a quarter of an inch from the weekend showers. The heavier rain and storms will move through on Monday. A strong cold front brings those storms and some very strong wind with it first thing Monday morning.
