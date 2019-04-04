A group of tourists in Iceland were forced to run for their lives on Sunday. While visiting the Breiðamerkurjökull glacier in Vatnajökull National Park, a large chunk of a nearby glacier suddenly collapsed into the sea. Just as you would expect, it produced a massive wave that rushed right for them. The crash of such ice chunks is officially known as glacial calving. According to the videographer, the glacial calving didn’t frighten the tourists despite their shrieks. Make sure you have the volume turned up before watching this video...