There’s a cold front stretching across a huge portion of the United States and is positioned just to our west. It’ll slide through our area today and give us a chance for some spotty and light showers.
Over the last day our rain chances have been slowly increasing as low level moisture increases ahead of the front. Showers will be on and off today, but there will still be plenty of dry time if you want to try to get outside for a walk or run or hike. Also temperatures will be mild in the lower 70s. Besides the shower chance today, there will also be more clouds. I’ll call today variably cloudy because I think there will be periods of some sun.
We have already seen a few isolated showers this morning and a few more will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rain. Showers this evening are *most likely* in southern Indiana and northern KY - just along and north of I-64.
Light and isolated showers look to briefly continue into early on Sunday. Majority of those showers should end before the sun rises tomorrow and many of us will have a dry afternoon. Tomorrow will have slightly cooler temperatures due to the cold front (in the mid 60s).
Although you will have to dodge a few showers here and there over this weekend - they shouldn’t have a huge impact on your outdoor activities. They also will be light. Most of us will pick up less than a 10th of an inch.
There is a better chance for rain, and even storms, during beginning of this week. Hannah Strong will have the details regarding that potential on WDRB News this evening