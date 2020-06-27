Storm chances are on the rise! A few could be strong to severe as a cold front stalls just our north and eventually sags south overnight. We are in the midst of the warm sector - which is an area of warm temperatures and high dew points. This will aid in the development of showers and storms this weekend.
Showers have started first in our southern communities this morning, with many other locations staying dry and warm. However, the next round of showers and storms will arrive during the afternoon/evening in southern Indiana. Along and north of I-64 is where we have the best chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. We have sufficient instability, but weak wind shear. Therefore, the severe potential is limited today but not off the table. We will be watching for gusty damaging winds, small hail, heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding and lightning. Storms, especially repeated rounds in the same locations, could result in localized high rainfall totals of 1-3+''.
As the front slowly moves south and stalls near our area, showers and storms will continue overnight and into Sunday. The highest chance for storms during the weekend is Saturday PM through Sunday AM. However, scattered storms will remain in the forecast throughout the day on Sunday. Additionally, the forecast remains active for the start of the work week as the front slowly sinks into the region. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about these rounds of showers and storms for both today and tomorrow.