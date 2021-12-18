For the third day in a row now we've got more rain that will be moving across the area through the day today. A warm front lifting through overnight allows temperatures to warm into the upper 50s, and close to 60 for the morning, but by the afternoon temperatures are beginning to tank behind the cold front that is helping to usher in all of the showers across the area today.
It will take a while for this front to push its way on through as it comes with light to moderate rainfall through the day today.
Advancetrak and a few models have this widespread line breaking up some as we head into the afternoon hours. Even if this does hold true, we should still expect a washout and on & off rain as the soil and roads have already been wet from the past two days anyways.
We continue to see showers move through portions of the area into the late afternoon and early evening before most showers move out after sunset and heading into the nighttime hours tonight.
Once today passes however, we finally will get rid of the rainfall for a few days and will finally see some much-needed sunshine heading into the first half of the work week, although temperatures will be fairly cool for a few days due to the colder air coming in behind the front moving through today.