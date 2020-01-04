Happy Saturday! We have been dealing with soggy weather for the last 24 hours. Most of the area is dry for the moment...but that is a key phrase. It is a brief lull. Additional showers are returning this morning and continue through this evening as a system from our NW drops to the SE.
Thanks to a strong cold front, temperatures have dropped off in the last day. Today is going to be a chilly, damp and blustery day. Winds will gust around 25-30 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and 40s for most of the day and with breezy winds - it will feel colder!
This means precip will likely be a wintry mix including rain, sleet and snow showers. It will be more scattered than yesterday's rain. Accumulation will be limited to a coating and anything that does accumulate will melt quickly on the warm ground.
The moisture drops off this evening and clouds will decrease. It will be even colder by Sunday morning! Lows will be in the upper 20s and it will still be breezy. This will make it feel even colder - winds chills will be in the upper teens and low 20s. There could be some slick spots on the roads tomorrow morning, too!