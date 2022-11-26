Now that Thanksgiving has passed, plans are going to start to increase from putting up Christmas lights, Christmas gift shopping, and today...the Governor's Cup!
We do have a solid rain chance today for those of you that have plans, butt he good news is that this arrives late, and probably entirely after sunset tonight.
Clouds will continue to increase across the area as we head through the afternoon. It starts as high clouds, but will thicken up and start to block more sunshine as we head toward the early and middle portions of the afternoon.
By kickoff time for the Governor's Cup, we're still dry, mild, and cloudy. Temperatures climb into the low 60s today even with the cloud cover as well.
Heading toward sunset, that is when rain starts to push closer and into parts of our area, increasing from Southwest to Northeast. It will become much more widespread and heavier as well through the late evening and heading into the overnight hours. So, for those of you UofL fans that are heading back from Lexington tonight, you may run into rain on the roads.
On Sunday, rain becomes more on and off, but will still last through a good portion of the day, especially the morning time.
When all said and done, we're looking between 0.5-1" of rain widespread. This is good news because a lot of us are still in a severe drought with the lack of rain that we've had. Everyone have a great Saturday!