Saturday Severe Potential
On Monday the Storm Prediction Center issued a rare Day 6 severe outlook for Saturday which included our western counties and areas southwest of Kentuckiana. Technically they have the ability to issue 8 days in advance (day 1 = today), but it's rare to see outlooks more than 3 or 4 days in advance of a chance for severe weather. Often times when these outlooks are issued so far in advance, they can be dropped or greatly adjusted before getting to day 3. That's when we start using the categories you might be more familiar with.
Tuesday the outlook looked exactly the same. Wednesday it was expanded to include all our WDRB counties. Being included in the outlook for severe weather Saturday does not guarantee you will see severe weather Saturday. Below we diagnose the atmosphere for potential severe storm development and look at what could change that would impact that forecast.
SETUP
In diagnosing the atmosphere I use a top-down approach, so we start here with the highest level we look at in the atmosphere (200-300 mb). This is a map of the jet stream, and it shows a jet streak flowing right over our heads late Saturday/early Sunday. A jet streak is a smaller area of faster moving air within the overall flow pattern of the jet stream. It creates rising motion in the atmosphere - a critical component of storm development. This is a particularly strong jet streak with maximum winds over 190 mph possible!
At this top level you can also look at the overall flow pattern. This shows a positively tilted trough. If the trough axis is tilted the other way, there's a much better chance of severe storms even if some of the other factors are lacking. With a positively tilted trough like this one, you need more of the other ingredients to overcome that tilt.
Down one level we look at vorticity advection at 500 mb to see how much "spin" there is in the mid-levels of the atmosphere. The strongest vorticity advection through this time frame happens north of us, partially due to the placement of a mid-level jet stream. We look again here at wind at 500 mb and you see the placement of that faster wind speed lines up with the positive vorticity advection.
We can double-check this info by looking at 700 mb vertical vorticity. That shows us if air is moving up or down strongly at that level. Areas of strong upward vertical velocity can support stronger storms. That lines up with what we see at 500 mb and shows why the SPC outlook was expanded slightly farther north and farther east today.
At 850 mb, the next level down, we start by looking at temperature advection. Strong temperature advection happens when much colder air runs over much warmer air. Typically you see this with a strong cold front, but there are other scenarios where it can happen, too.
Staying at 850 mb we can look at the low level jet. 70 mph winds at this level are a good indication of strong surface wind potential, so that will be one of our main threats in these storms. While there is no really well organized jet streak here, winds are strong at this level all around the areas we've already pinpointed for the right ingredients to produce strong storms. This just adds to those same areas and facilitates the threat of strong, damaging wind at the surface.
At the surface a center of low pressure will move toward us with a warm front and trailing cold front. That warm front will be a critical factor in what threats we see from potential severe storms. Both the warm front and cold front will be important factors in our storm threat. We will discuss why in the ingredient section below.
A big question in this forecast revolves around where the warm front is positioned and when. If the warm front slows in our area and all these factors come together how they are showing now, that could create a little extra rotation. We've seen that happen before in these deep moisture systems as the warm front rolls through.
The cold front comes through later in the day when all the other ingredients come together. That is the better chance for strong or severe storms, especially the wind threat.
INGREDIENTS
The one ingredient most people are aware of when discussing severe weather potential, CAPE, is lacking in this set-up. CAPE stands for Convective Available Potential Energy, and it shows how much energy is present in the atmosphere for the storm to tap in to as it moves through. CAPE this low means our hail threat is pretty low, and there need to be other factors present to give us a better chance of seeing severe storms.
Helicity is another product we look at because it analyzes spin in the lowest layers of the atmosphere. While values are low compared to other locations, there is enough here to provide some spin. This is one of the reasons isolated tornadoes are likely with this system, but not a guarantee in our area. They are possible here as mentioned above in discussing the warm front, but not a guarantee.
The GFS also has a product for supercell potential. While the main threat from this system will come as a line, cells will be possible. Normally as we start to see 3s and 4s on these maps, supercells become more of a concern. 1s and 2s are low but not zero (obviously), so we will watch for the chance of tornadoes within these cells.
BOTTOM LINE
Severe storms are possible here Saturday night into early Sunday. The rain earlier in the day will be the deciding factor for the severity of storms in the evening. If it rains all day, that will decrease our chances for severe weather because much of the energy needed for the storms will be taken away by the rain. On the flip side, if we don't see as much rain as we expect, that will allow more energy to build and storms could be stronger.
In the next couple of days, watch for a blog post about timing of the strongest storms and when specific threats are most likely. At this point all threats are on the table. Strong, damaging wind gusts are the main threat. Isolated tornadoes will be possible, and heavy rain leading to additional flooding is very likely. These storms will also have thunder and lightning in them.