As one system clears; another moves into our area for the weekend. This next system could bring the potential for strong to severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Slight Risk" for severe weather for a portion of our viewing area on Saturday. This is mainly south of I-64 and west of I-65. The main threats will be damaging gusty winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes.
Ingredients:
First, this is a negatively tilted low pressure. That means it will be a mature system, with increasing instability and strong vertical wind shear. This is usually a good indicator of severe weather potential.
Instability: This is a low instability, high shear event. A warm front will be lifting through the area on Saturday with a trailing cold front moving through on Sunday. Heat and moisture (or dew points) both are fuel for storms. The increase of each, will in turn, increase our instability and that is a key element to severe weather development. Temperatures will surge tomorrow into the 60s.
Models are showing around 300-500 J/kg of CAPE or Convective Available Potential Energy, a measurement of instability. That is considered weak instability. Low CAPE does not mean severe weather is off the table. However, it does means our hail threat is pretty low. It also means there needs to be other factors present to give us a better chance of seeing severe storms.
Wind energy/shear: There is plenty of wind energy to work with in this system. 1 mile into the atmosphere (at the 850 mb), we can look at the low level jet. 70-80 mph winds at this level is a good indication of strong winds at the surface, too. This pinpoints the main threat of damaging straight-line winds at the surface.
However, the GFS also has a product for supercell potential. The numbers are higher than they were yesterday, likely one of the reasons SPC elevated the risk in part of our area earlier today. Seeing numbers higher than 3's on this map tells us there is a better potential for supercell development, so we will watch for the chance of tornadoes within these cells.
Timing: Elevated showers will be possible in the afternoon, but if you notice the temperatures, these will likely be sub-severe. We typically need a temperature of at least 60 degrees in order to have any severe weather. However, even outside of storms, it is going to be a very windy day. In fact, a wind advisory has been issued. There could be gusty showers and heavy rain during this time.
If there is a larger window between the strongest winds, warmest temperatures and waves of rain - we will have a better potential for strong to severe storms. If it rains all day, severe weather will be unlikely. We should be weather aware late afternoon through late evening - roughly 4 pm to 11 pm.
Beyond the severe potential, heavy rain is going to be a concern this weekend. Another 0.5-1.5'' and locally higher amounts are expected. This rain will fall on saturated soils and aggravate our rivers again. We will be watching for any flooding and river rises.
My thoughts:
Severe storms are certainly possible Saturday. However, this is a conditional threat of severe weather. How much rain we get earlier in the day will be the deciding factor for the severity of storms later. If it rains all day, that will decrease our chances for severe weather, because the meager instability values will be lowered even more by the rain. On the flip side, if we don't see as much rain that will allow more energy to build resulting in stronger storms.
For the latest, be sure to join Rick this evening on WDRB News. We will be making any necessary tweaks to the forecast over the next day, so be sure to keep up to date with the forecast!