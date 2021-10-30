The past few days have been pretty damp haven't they? This morning was and is no exception to that with more light showers pushing through the area for a portion of your weekend today. So, let's talk about how long it'll last.
The overall setup is a mess due to not one, but two low pressure systems that have already been wreaking havoc on us the past few days. Due to this, showers are moving counterclockwise around these Lows, bringing in more showers from North to South through the morning.
The good news is, it won't last all day, but the cloud cover will. These showers will continue to be moved toward the South and Southeast through mid to late morning and early afternoon.
By early afternoon most of our area has gotten rid of the shower activity, but will be stuck with the mostly overcast skies into the rest of the afternoon.
Speaking of the rest of the afternoon, a few lingering light showers and some drizzle is possible as our area will still have plenty of moisture across the area, even if showers aren't as widespread as they were earlier this morning.
All in all, rain totals over the past 24 hours haven't amounted to a whole lot due to the fact almost all the rain we have seen has been pretty light, with most areas around Louisville seeing just around or just above 0.25" of rain.
Halloween
All of this mess will be moving out of the area just in time for Halloween and especially trick or treat time come tomorrow evening. We start off with cloud cover across the area for the first half of the day, but we do stay dry.
By late afternoon clouds break up to reveal a good amount of sunshine before the sun sets and the trick or treaters come out as temperatures level off in the low to mid 50s.
Cooler temperatures are on the way for the next week, so get ready to bundle up!