Saturday is day 1 of many over the next few with rain chances in the forecast. If you're heading outside this afternoon, be sure to read through the forecast blog. Not all of Saturday will be wet, in fact the morning will remain dry and portions of the afternoon will remain dry for some communities as well. We even had a beautiful sunrise this morning, but clouds will be on the increase through the rest of the day.
By late afternoon we are still dry across the area, but you can already start too see some showers moving in from the West.
By mid-afternoon, our communities mostly west of I-65 begin to see scattered showers and storms move in from the West towards the East. This isn't an all afternoon rain either, but instead on and off, or "hit or miss" downpours.
Louisville begins to see these scattered downpours during the late afternoon and heading into the dinner and evening time tonight.
We see rain chances stay around 50% through the evening and through the overnight hours tonight before a greater rain chance will be on tap for our Sunday, especially the Sunday morning commute.
By the end of the weekend, the general consensus from computer models is that most of the area will see close to 1" of rainfall. However, it is likely that since these downpours will be mostly scattered that some areas could see less, while others see a tad bit more where the heaviest rain ends up falling.
Either way we've got a wet week likely ahead of us, as precipitation is expected to be above average from the Climate Prediction Center over the next 6-10 days.
Hannah Strong will be in again tonight with the latest forecast for your Sunday.