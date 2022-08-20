This weekend is the first weekend of the Kentucky State Fair this year! As many of you are heading out to the Fairgrounds and the Kentucky Expo Center today, you may have to dodge a few showers and storms heading into the afternoon.
First of all, it's going to be a warm and muggy one. Dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s, and temperatures climbing into the mid to upper 80s will lead to what we call diurnal thunderstorms. These storms form with the heating of the day since we have so much low-level moisture already in place.
The morning remains dry, but heading into the early and mid-afternoon, storms start to pop-up in some locations.
Storms won't be widespread, and should remain pretty scattered in number through the afternoon as temperatures warm up. This means that not everyone sees rain today, but some still have that possibility.
Even with scattered showers and storms in some areas, there will still be a decent amount of sunshine at times, and not an overcast kind of afternoon.
So, if you're heading out to the fair today, try to head out earlier in the day before getting into the peak heating of the day. That way you avoid any possible storms, and avoid a lot of the warmth we will see later today.
With rain chances fairly low, you might get lucky and avoid the rain completely at the fair this afternoon, but just keep in mind that that possibility for a storm or two is there. You may have to step in the expo center for 20-30 mins, and then come back out if a storm were to move overhead.
Sunday
If you were to pick a day of the weekend to head to the fair, Saturday would be your day. That's because Sunday a cold front will be approaching the area, and storms will be more numerous than our Saturday.
While, again, it won't be an all-day type of rain and storm day, storms will still arrive in rounds, especially heading into the mid to late afternoon as we warm up and as our cold front actually approaches our area.
With storms being scattered for the most part through the weekend, rain totals will vary. Some areas definitely favor the up-potential as some storms, especially Sunday, could have heavier downpours.