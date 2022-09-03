Start of the holiday weekend! If you have outdoor plans this weekend, whether that be having people over for a party or heading to a football game this weekend, you'll have to dodge showers and storms through the entire holiday weekend.
Luckily, it is not al all-day rain and not even necessarily a washout. We see a few morning showers move through the area today with winds coming out of the South, due to Low pressure throwing a bunch of moisture into our area.
As mentioned, a few morning showers move through with continued muggy conditions through late morning.
Again, today is not a washout and not an all-day rain. There will still be a good amount of dry time across our area since storms will be fairly scattered across the board.
Dry time looks to be most likely heading into the early to mid afternoon hours. At this time we might be able to squeeze out some areas of sunshine, even though clouds will still be far more apparent.
After we heat up a little more, the atmosphere will become a little more conducive for storms heading into the late afternoon and evening hours tonight. Some of these storms will have very heavy rainfall along with them since we have so much moisture ready to be used in the atmosphere right now.
So, pro tip, if you're heading to the UK football game in Lexington today, pack the poncho.
Rest Of Holiday Weekend
The rest of the holiday weekend looks much of the same. Rain chances tomorrow will be a little higher as the previously mentioned low pressure moves nearly right over our area.
These storms will once again be on and off through our Sunday and into our Labor Day on Monday as well.
By the end of the holiday weekend, expect widespread rain totals to range around 1-2", with some areas seeing a little more that get caught under the strongest storms with the heaviest downpours around the area.
In terms of severe weather, the chance for severe storms is low, but definitely not zero. The longer we get some dry time this afternoon, and whether or not we can squeeze out any sunshine will go a long way in determining whether the atmosphere can become more unstable.
Storm energy will still be available this afternoon for storms to become stronger. This, combined with weak, but not zero wind shear could allow for one or two stronger storms to develop.