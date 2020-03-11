Check out this scary surveillance video from a Kroger in Hermitage, TN. It shows the devastating impact from last week's deadly tornado outbreak across middle Tennessee. The Hermitage and Donelson areas were hit hard by a tornado that was on the ground for over 50 miles.
The video begins and you can see lightning flashes and heavy rain beginning. Around the 30 second mark, things go from bad to worse and downright dangerous with debris swirling across the Kroger parking lot. You can see shopping carts flying around the lot and a light pole falling to the ground. The scariest moment is when a car is tossed through the air and toward the camera/into the entrance of the store. At least four cars were flipped in the parking lot.
CRAZY video from the @kroger in Hermitage (east side of Nashville) as the #tornado ripped through. Cars tossed with the violent wind.@WKRN @DanielleBreezy @spann @Ginger_Zee @JimCantore pic.twitter.com/2Rj7Dk9755— Jared Plushnick (@PlushnickWX) March 10, 2020
According to WKRN, the store sustained quite a bit of damage, but Kroger reopened parts of the the store this past Sunday.