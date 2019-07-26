Watch this scary video of a toddler drifting away on a inflatable duck raft. It happened on Lake Michigan at Washington Park Beach in NW Indiana last week. In the video, you can see one person tried to paddle board out to the child, but a boat nearby was quicker and rescued the toddler. Thankfully, everyone was safely brought back to the beach.
Video Credit: Juliette Films
Some questions likely on people's minds: "How did this happen?" and "Where are the parents?"
Scarily enough, reports say the mom had both of her children on the device and one child either fell or jumped off. She grabbed that child, but the second was still on the float and drifted quickly out of reach.
This is not an isolated event, I found multiple other incidents when researching this one (see another example that just happened in June below). Breezy offshore winds allow the inflatables to float away far and fast. Officials say it is faster than you might think and faster than most people can swim after it, especially with another child in your hands.
This is certainly something to be aware of during the summer months and if you have any beach trips planned. Inflatables like this are not anchored down, so they can easily float away. The American Red Cross says while inflatable toys and water wings can be fun, they are NOT a substitute for a life jacket and close adult supervision. Children, or any inexperienced swimmers, should always be wearing a Coast Guard approved life jacket. You can find some helpful life jacket information here.
Video Credit: WHIO