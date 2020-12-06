Tonight, an upper level low will slide to the east of our area as a second upper level low drops from Canada toward Kentuckiana. There will be an increase of moisture as this occurs with plenty of cold air aloft. Therefore, a few flurries are possible starting tonight with additional light scattered snow showers tomorrow.
Impacts from this event look to be minimal because temperatures tomorrow will be above freezing. The best chance for snow will be east of I-65 and the best chance for accumulation continues to be east of our viewing area.
Accumulation in the WDRB viewing area looks to be little to none. At most, would be a dusting or coating of snow. Below are images of raw data from a variety of computer models. You will see that they are all showing no accumulation for this event in our area.
Summary
