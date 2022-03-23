We have been pretty blessed in terms of Spring like temperatures and conditions across our area for the month of March. In fact, our average high temperature this month is nearly 65°, when our average high for the month is generally only in the upper 50s!
Not only that, but we're also below average so far this month in terms of rainfall for the Louisville area.
However, that nice warm trend we've been seeing recently is going to take a break through the rest of this week and even into this weekend. So, get ready to have the light jackets and sweatpants on hand, now, let's talk temperatures.
The low pressure that has brought in all the rain and cloudy skies the past couple of days, including today is also bringing in a lot of cooler, Canadian air behind it. This air will start surging into our region as the low pressure exits to the Northeast.
Rain Chances
Rain chances don't entirely go away really all week long across our area. However, the good news it that we don't have any large rain chances as of now to end off the work week. We do, however, have a few scattered shower chances heading toward the weekend.
We continue to see our greatest rain chance over the next few days continue this afternoon. Scattered showers and maybe even a storm or two move from Southwest to Northeast through the afternoon. Not everyone will see them, but those that do could have a few downpours across the area and wind gusts 30+mph even when rain isn't present.
Thursday a final cold front will be pushing across the area early on that could spark a few showers across the area, of which would be light, through the afternoon. What will help limit this chance is that the mid-levels of the atmosphere are very dry and it will take some sort of convection to really help get these to fall.
Friday looks to be similar to Thursday in terms of rain chance. The low pressure still slowly moving off to the Northwest will still swing in a couple showers through Friday, but the overall rain chance is fairly low.
With temperatures falling into Friday night and early Saturday morning, a last push of moisture moving in from the Northwest will swing in, and could provide us with a few snowflakes or snow showers. This wouldn't amount to much of anything, but the chance is still there.
Cooler Temperatures
Along with those scattered rain chances the next few days, our temperatures drop back below average. Keep in mind, our average high for this time of year is around 60. We likely won't get back to that threshold until the early to middle part of next week.
Highs only reach the mid 50s on Thursday and continue to drop to the low 50s by Friday and possibly not even reaching out of the 40s on our Saturday.
We're not talking bone-chilling temperatures here, but a couple mornings starting in the 30s are likely, and not a ton of sunshine comes along with these high temperatures either, so have the jacket handy when heading out later this week and this weekend!