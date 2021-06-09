Guess what today's forecast entails....again. More scattered showers and storms are possible this afternoon and into the evening time (shocker I know). Before we get into timing and amounts, let's take a look at how much rain we have already received this month and compare it to last month and how much we normally see during the month of June.
So far, keep in mind this is only 8 days into the month, we have seen 4.15" of rain here in Louisville. Our normal average this far into June is only 1.13" of rain. If you do some quick math, that means that we're 3.02" over average already.
For our area by the end of June we average at 4.27" of rain. That means that we are only 0.12" of rain away from being at our average rain amount for the entire month of June going on just 9 days into the month.
It seems as if we are making up for the lack of rain we saw during May, because during the entire month of May, Louisville only saw 2.95" of rain. May is climatologically our wettest month, averaging 5.18" by the end of the month. We ended up being 2.23" short.
So when you compare June 2021 so far to the entire month of May, we've already had 1.20" more rain than we did in May and again, we're only on the 9th day of the month.
Wednesday Rain Timing
Much like the past few days, dewpoints have been grossly high. As of this morning, temperatures have only been mostly in the low 70s, but dewpoints have also been in the low 70s, meaning that the air is very saturated, but I probably didn't have to tell you that for you to figure that out today.
Our tropical rain forest conditions continue throughout the day today with another warm and muggy afternoon with showers and storms so let's time them out.
We've had light showers for much of the morning commute, but most of us have begun to dry out for the late morning. BY noon, a few more showers begin to pop up across portions of our area.
Once daytime heating occurs and our temperatures begin to rise closer into the low 80s once again, pop-up storms begin to push through the area during the mid-afternoon.
Today isn't going to be a washout necessarily, but you'll definitely want to keep the umbrella handy today, much like the past few days around our area. Dinnertime hours as of this morning don't look to be too wet, as most of the showers and storms begin to fizzle out by early evening.
Instability doesn't look to be as high this afternoon as it was on our Tuesday, so any severe risk is low. Some of these pop-up storms could have cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain still associated with them, so keep that in mind in case you do get caught under one of the downpours today.
By the time we get to Monday, we could see another 0.5-1.5" added onto our already wet start to June.
Dry and Cooler Days Ahead?
The Climate Prediction Center has our area over the next 8-14 days to be below average for high temperatures. Keep in mind, our average high right now is around 83 degrees, but will become more like the mid 80s by the end of June.
When it comes to precipitation, the Climate Prediction Center also has us drying out over the next 6-10 days.
The WDRB Weather Team will continue to keep you updated as showers and storms progress through today and the rest of this week. You can always download the WDRB Weather App to see live radar where you live every day and for the latest forecast.