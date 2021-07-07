As more moisture builds in to the area from the South today and over the past few days our rain and storms chances continue to increase as we head into the rest of this afternoon and throughout Thursday.
This afternoon
Afternoon, summer-like showers and storms will be possible for today. These will end up remaining mostly scattered around the area, but some of these could pack a punch if you do get caught under one or one develops over your neighborhood.
A few storms begin to flare up early to mid-afternoon, much like when they started to on Tuesday.
Showers and storms become most likely mid afternoon into late afternoon as daytime heating reaches its peak at the heat of the day.
There is at least some wind energy connected with these storms, but still not nearly enough to support strong severe weather and support these storms to become stronger. That being said, when these storms do form, they will have strong updrafts, but not enough wind energy to support them, and will collapse producing very heavy rainfall and downburst situations.
CAPE, or instability (fuel) values are moderate and can support the development of these storms getting to the strong side, so a rogue severe storm or two cannot be ruled out, much like Tuesday.
Thursday
As of this afternoon, Thursday looks dry for the morning time before showers and storms move in during the afternoon and evening. You can expect shower activity to begin during midday again as daytime heating reaches its peak.
As we head into early evening on Thursday, a cold front will be slowly approaching our area from the Northwest.
More scattered to widespread showers and storms will be likely ahead of this front as it slowly pushes through the area.
A few of these storms ahead of the front could be a bit on the strong side as well, but the overall severe weather threat still remains low. There will be enough fuel for these storms to begin to pop-off, but again not much wind energy to support the strongest severe storms.