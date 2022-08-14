After a few days of lower humidity and temperatures that have been below average as well, our humidity is back on the rise for today and it's bringing in a few scattered showers and storms in this morning.
A lot of the showers that are moving in during the morning time are continuing to struggle to maintain their "strength" since they're moving in during the morning time when temperatures are at their coolest and there isn't much storm energy available.
As we head into the early portion of the afternoon, there will still be plenty of dry time for any outdoor plans. Today isn't much of a washout, but instead more of a "have an umbrella handy" kind of day.
The mid to late afternoon could see another redevelopment of a few showers or a couple downpours across the area, but it won't be very widespread at all.
That low pressure moves over us through the evening tonight and overnight into Monday morning. As long as this low pressure is near, we'll keep small rain chances in the forecast.
With these showers not having much strength to them, obviously rain isn't going to be coming down in buckets today. While there could be a couple heavier downpours, most areas won't end up getting a ton of rain, with most seeing around 0.10" and up to near 0.25" at best.