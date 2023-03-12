Many of us last night and early this morning saw some wintry mix across our area. Sleet being reported as far South as E-Town with scattered snow showers across parts of Southern Indiana.
We're not done with the cold, however. Temperatures today getting stuck in the mid 40s is one-upped on Monday with highs struggling to get out of the 30s in many locations.
Yes, you read that right. Temperatures on Monday afternoon are going to struggle to get into the 40s with some only getting highs in the 30s. It'll be breezy by tomorrow morning and when you combine some breezy winds with already near and below freezing temperatures in part of the area, wind chill values tomorrow morning could drop as low as the teens in some locations.
Combine with the fact that we have cold temperatures in our area on Monday, data is pointing at another chance for some scattered snow showers over our area tomorrow as well.
Depending on temperatures at the surface, without much intensity, some of this could fall as sleet and switch between a sleet/snow mix through part of the afternoon.
Any of these snow showers that come down heavier even for a brief period of time could result in minor accumulations.
Still, these likely won't have major impacts for our area, but could still pose some minor ones, like a quick accumulation on elevated surfaces and grass, with maybe some slick spots on the roads, although pavement temperatures could be too warm in many locations.
Temperatures will stay cool and in the 40s through Tuesday until we briefly warm up mid-week.