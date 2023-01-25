Southern Indiana as expected got the snowfall last night. Greenville, IN, only about 15mi Northwest of Downtown Louisville, ended up getting around 2" of snow.
Temperatures climbed into the 50s for many of our Kentucky communities as warm air advection rushed into the area today, but now temperatures are starting to fall again and this will lead to a few more snow showers tomorrow.
Temperatures tonight fall back into the low 30s, with many locations going back below freezing again. There will be leftover moisture that swings around the backside of the low pressure that brought us all of this rain.
As temperatures fall tonight, any showers that move into the area will start to mix in with a little bit of sleet and snow.
By tomorrow morning and into tomorrow afternoon, snow showers increase in number. Streaks of snow bursts move through from West to East with peak coverage likely being during the late morning through mid-afternoon.
Most of this snow won't amount to much, but some localized areas could see some accumulation, which would still be less than 1". Elevated surfaces could get covered with a quick dusting under some of the snow bursts that will be moving through the area.
Keep in mind to watch for some slick spots tomorrow afternoon and areas of reduced visibility if a heavier snow burst moves over while you're driving. Temperatures won't be budging much to help get rid of the snow as they only climb into the mid 30s.
Total precipitation that falls during the time period where snow showers are possible isn't incredibly high so snow totals won't be either. Again, some of these snow showers could have heavier bursts within them and squalls at times, and if you get caught under one, a quick accumulation of up to an inch would be possible.