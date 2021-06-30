Although today is not as hot as it was on our Tuesday, the humidity is definitely still there with dewpoints once again reaching the low 70s. The cloud cover will hold temperatures back some today and only allow us to climb into the upper 80s for highs, although the heat index across our communities will be in the 90s once again.
Also on the table for this afternoon and into the evening is the chance for some storms, some of which could end up being on the strong side.
By mid afternoon, storms begin to pop-up across the area, although remaining fairly scattered.
These storms continue to pop-up through the late afternoon and into dinner time and after sunset tonight.
Not everyone will end up seeing rain from these storms as they are not very widespread, but those who do will notice that some of these storms will be packing a punch. A few of these storms will more than likely end up on the strong side, possibly putting down a rogue severe thunderstorm warning or so as we saw yesterday afternoon and evening.
The thing that these storms are really missing from all going severe is the wind energy associated with them. Lower level winds are not nearly supportive enough for widespread severe activity with these storms and will not allow for the strong updrafts these storms have to sustain and last very long.
With these storms having strong updrafts, but not much wind energy to keep them sustained, the storms will end up collapsing and can cause downbursts that would produce very heavy rainfall and winds 45-60mph. Some of these storms could be producing rainfall rates 2-3" per hour, even though most will only pour that hard for about 15-20 mins.
There is a decent amount of instability that will help these storms pop-up this afternoon and help to get stronger, but without the wind energy, we aren't looking at a widespread severe weather event.
Thursday
Thursday will be everyone's best chance to get some rain, especially for those of you that have been left out in the storms that have moved through the area over the past couple of days. A cold front will be approaching from the Northeast, bringing widespread showers and storms throughout the day.
If you don't get caught under one of the scattered storms today, you likely will at some point on Thursday.
When all said and done by Friday morning we're looking anywhere between 1-2.5" of rain, depending on who sees the strongest downpours over there area.
The good news is that behind this front comes cooler temperatures and less humid air heading into the holiday weekend.