We've had constant light to moderate rainfall occurring all morning long and into portions of the afternoon for some of our communities today. This was all due to a warm front lifting through the area. As this warm front continue to lift off to the North through our area this afternoon, the widespread shower activity will begin to dwindle down to a more scattered chance through the rest of the day and into the evening. That being said, this chance goes from widespread showers to scattered storms later on today.
By mid-afternoon the warm front lifts to the North and we begin to see portions of drying and clearing out across the area, with more scattered showers moving through instead of the widespread rain we saw earlier on in the day.
As the warm front pushes off to the North, we will be left in what is called the "warm-sector", which is the area in between a warm front and a cold front. It is when we are in this area, ahead of the approaching cold front that we could see the development of some storms.
The cold front slides through later this evening and overnight tonight, allowing for some stronger storms to potentially form ahead of it as the night goes on.
In order for these storms to form and become stronger however, they need to be moving into a more unstable atmosphere. Our atmosphere from this morning is very stable because of all the constant rain and cloud cover we had throughout the morning. However, as the rain moves out of the area, we begin to warm up a bit more during the afternoon and clear out for some areas heading into the evening. Where this clearing occurs is where the atmosphere will be most conducive to the stronger storms. Let's take a look at some instability values for tonight.
CAPE (Convective Available Potential Energy), otherwise known as instability is what storms need in order to thrive and get stronger. Typically, anytime we see CAPE values over 1,000 J*kg, the environment is somewhat unstable enough to support the development of stronger storms. If we look at 8:00pm tonight ahead of the approaching cold front, CAPE values mainly west of I-65 reach close to 1,000 J*kg and in some cases go above that.
That being said, although this would be enough amount of instability to help aid some stronger storms in forming, the number isn't crazy high and remains mainly West of I-65, even into the late evening hours.
The most likely areas to see some stronger, not necessarily severe, storms because that is where the environment will be most conducive for them to form. These storms that do form ahead of the front should be weakening as they move off to the East and cross over I-65 into our Eastern counties in our viewing area.
Another variable that storms need in order to get stronger is wind energy. With this setup, the wind energy is pretty substantial.
The criteria for organized severe weather in the mid-levels of the atmosphere is around 40mph winds. We could get close to that, but that wind energy isn't really screaming organized severe weather.
All in all we could see a few storms form ahead of the cold front late this afternoon and into tonight that could be on the strong side producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail, but we're not really expecting this to be a widespread severe event, more like a conditionally severe threat.
These scattered storms las through portions of our Thursday, but shouldn't be a washout.
When all said and done we could potentially see anywhere from about 1-3" of rain, depending on who sees the heaviest downpours.
